Letter: Columnist's rhetoric on Inhofe, climate doesn't help anyone

Although a Democrat, I enjoyed (and even agreed with) former Tulsa County GOP chairman Jerry Buchanan's praise of U.S. Sen. James Inhofe (“Inhofe leaving big shoes to fill,” March 24), whose years of service I. too. appreciate.

But my pleasure turned to dismay when Buchanan spoke of "sneaky liberals" trying to pass bills to "destroy the oil industry." Likewise when he described as "ridiculous arguments" the concerns of those who are moved by the overwhelming evidence that manmade climate change is gravely endangering this planet.

Buchanan rightly praised Inhofe for respectfully saying to his opponents, "I'm right, and you're wrong."

Taking that advice, I must respectfully say to Buchanan and to Inhofe that both of you are wrong, dead wrong, in denying the handwriting on the wall that says this: Humankind is breaking God's commandment in Genesis 2:15 (New English Translation) "to care for" and "to maintain" the irreplaceable Garden of Earth, which has been given to us all.

Besides being wrong, Buchanan's churlish words to earth-caring Democrats aggravates the bitter political division that is tearing America apart. In making that accusation, I do not mean to point fingers. For there is ample fault on both sides of the divide.

How to repair the breach? Step one would be for us all to act more like grown-ups.

Perhaps Buchanan's next column will offer a positive rather than a negative example of that needed step.

