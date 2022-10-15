 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Columnist off the mark on guns, mass shootings and mental illness

Is it really so tough to find editorial content? The Tulsa World had to reach all the way to that well-known mental health information repository, the Savannah, Georgia, Morning News, for this little gem from retired psychologist Robert Pawlicki (“Mental illness is not the reason for mass killings,” Oct. 11).

I get it. Despite an overwhelming majority of the World’s readers being fans of the Second Amendment, you still got to do your part to harsh gun owners. This writer, though, is off the charts.

He would have you believe that the tool used is the only diagnostic aid needed to separate you and I from the wackos that kill folk. Bull. A dude that drives a car through a crowd of people, slashes up folks with a sword, or shoots them from a hotel window, however he (almost always a disaffected, shunned “he”) decides to kill a bunch of folk, is the same kind of ill, mind and soul.

Printing anti-gun stuff is your job, as a supporter of all things left, but giving this guy space just makes you look silly.

