Letter: Column rightly addresses First Amendment concerns on court's abortion ruling

Former World Editor Ken Neal was right on target in his opinion piece on the recent Supreme Court decision of overturning the original ruling on Roe v. Wade (“Supreme Court violated First Amendment,” July 17).

The arguments of the pro-life movement are religion based, and the Supreme Court's ruling clearly favors one religion over another.

The framers of the U.S. Constitution were statesmen with strong religious beliefs, but they knew the only way their beliefs were secure would be for there to be a complete separation between government and religion.

Our current Supreme Court has violated the Constitution framers’ original intent. They broke a sacred trust that gets to the heart of the American experiment in democracy. Along with their recent rulings in Maine and Montana that allows public tax money to support religious schools, the Supreme Court is apparently bent on creating religious battle lines in the United States.

The irony is that some religious groups are claiming a victory for the liberty of religion, but the court's decisions are discriminating against other groups with different religious beliefs. This would have been abhorrent to Benjamin Franklin.

In their victory celebrations, the court-favored religious groups are thumbing their noses at Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, which is understandable only if they are totally ignorant of U.S. history.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.