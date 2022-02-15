Letter: Column on the challenge of China hits the mark

Tulsa World Editorial Writer Bob Doucette, in his remarkable column about China (“The complex challenge of China,” Jan. 30) noted that he had “visited China in 2006 and 2007” which, coincidentally, were the same two years that I visited China’s most popular tourist attractions.

I found Mr. Doucette’s piece to be accurate, based on what we mutually observed — and would like to add what follows to this discussion.

According to an official Chinese government newspaper — provided for tourists in English – in 2006 there were some 80,000 major street-protests, by workers kept from relocating to China’s major cities. If China allowed all of those wanting to move to do so, the Chinese economy would grind to a halt, and its cities rendered ever closer to being uninhabitable.

Workers outside the major cities were earning about $100 monthly, lived in crowded dormitory conditions, without their families, just being exploited, in much the same way too many non-unionized U.S. hourly workers usually are.