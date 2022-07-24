Letter: Column on Supreme Court's abortion ruling ill-informed

Ken Neal’s column about abortion and the First Amendment (“Supreme Court violated First Amendment,” July 17) was ill-informed and illogical.

Neal should know that the overturning of Roe v. Wade does not outlaw abortion; rather, it sends it back to the individual states to decide, which is in line with the 10th Amendment of the Constitution, which states that "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people." Yet, he seems unaware of all of this.

He states that this decision by the Supreme Court establishes a state religion, since some believe that life does not begin at conception. Yet there are no religions out there that teach giving birth is wrong and abortion is always the right thing to do (unless he's counting the abortion industry as a religion, and that's a real stretch).

Furthermore, if you take his argument to its logical conclusion, there are religions out there that condone killing people, stealing and lying. According to his logic, we should repeal all of the laws against murder, theft and perjury.

It seems Neal has lost his fastball. Maybe he should ply his trade in the liberal meccas of California or New York, where someone might actually buy what he's selling.

