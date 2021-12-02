Letter: Column on mask mandates is bad advice

In a recent column about mask mandates ("Mask mandates don't make sense anymore," Nov. 15), the writer did Tulsa World readers a grave disservice.

Mask mandates are indeed still needed partly because so very many people cannot or will not take any of the COVID-19 vaccines. And there is no workable and acceptable way to distinguish the vaccinated from the unvaccinated. Moreover, none of the vaccines provide 100% protection.

And now we have, besides the "old" alpha and delta variants, the new omicron variant, plus the likelihood of more variants to come, all adding to the already deadly risk.

There is a more general issue poignantly at stake. Are we going to prolong this deadly pandemic by wishful thinking that causes us to slack off and be content with half-hearted efforts to contain it? Or are we going to use every reasonable means to end the pandemic as soon as possible so we can resume our normal lives?

The writer blithely opines that "living with risk is just part of living." That is an implicit admission that our following this half-baked anti-mask advice would cost lives. Indeed it would.