Letter: Column challenging Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court legitimacy is misguided

The arguments of columnist Ramesh Ponnuru concerning the U.S. Supreme Court and its expanded role are sorely misguided (“Supreme Court gains if reversing Roe v. Wade,” Dec. 21).

He not only wants the court to reverse Roe v. Wade, but also believes the court lacks legitimacy.

If anything, the court is not "legitimate" because Merrick Garland should have been approved for the court rather than Brett Kavanaugh or Amy Coney Barrett because Trump violated the long standing "rule” of not nominating a potential justice during the last year of a president's term.

Even Clarence Thomas's appointment is suspect due to the believable claims of sexual harassment made by Anita Hill.

Please spare us the misguided musings of a writer whose agenda is to depreciate the court's role in modern times to the one it had during the time when it approved slavery (see Dred v. Scott) as a "legitimate" societal norm.