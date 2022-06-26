 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Colorado River watershed crisis could threaten the nation

We have lots of problems. Political dysfunction, gun control, systemic racism, inflation, and many others that will have a serious impact on the nation’s future, good or bad.

Global warming is another significant issue. Consider, for example, the recent flooding of the Yellowstone River and the shuttering of the park. It was caused, say the experts, by a rapid melting of the snow packs due to global warming.

But there are many other areas, mainly in the West, where the effects of a multi-year drought brought on by global warming are becoming serious.

One of these is the Colorado River watershed. Lake Mead and Lake Powell both depend on the Colorado. They are at the lowest levels since the 1930s. The Hoover Dam on Lake Mead and the Glen Canyon Dam on Lake Powell serve tens of millions of people and thousands of farmers that depend on those lakes for water and electricity.

The Colorado River is not likely to recover any time soon. Water conservation will only last so long. Desalination plants will take too long to build and cost too much. If the Colorado River goes down to a trickle, the consequences could literally destroy the nation.

Then there is the Great Salt Lake. It, too, is a victim of the extreme drought. The lake bed contains high levels of arsenic and as more of it becomes exposed, wind storms carry that arsenic into the lungs of nearby residents, who make up three-quarters of Utah's population.

