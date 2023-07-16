After a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, much has been debated about the advocacy of affirmative action. Although the court struck down the use of race in making admission decisions, it did not eliminate race as a factor in admitting minorities.

Too many have voiced negative opinions about the ruling. Although I originally favored a so-called quota system, it seems that favoring candidates strictly on their race has served out its purpose, and it’s time to move on with better ways to foster diversity.

No less than New York Times African American columnist John McWhorter expressed views which support leaving affirmative action behind us.

Much criticism of the decision appears all too political, and even President Joe Biden has chimed in to pander for votes.

Far too little attention is devoted to language in the court’s decision, which states that “nothing in this decision should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion on how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration or otherwise. … A benefit to a student who overcame racial discrimination, for example, must be tied to that student’s courage and determination … (and) to that student’s unique ability to contribute to the university.”

The decision will result in more emphasis on applicants’ essays.

While some champion the elimination of affirmative action, others decry the decision. The true result lies somewhere between.

Colleges and universities can continue to consider a student’s background, just not consider it strictly upon race.

