Letter: College loans take advantage of kids not ready for higher education

The Biden administration is thinking about student loan forgiveness. So am I.
College graduates who enter lucrative professions do not necessarily need their loans discharged, but college dropouts working minimum-wage jobs to repay high-interest loans do.
Our own expectations that all high school graduates attend college has contributed to the student loan issue.
College readiness is more than an ACT score: It is also a mindset. Students of any intellectual ability will not succeed in college if they do not possess the self-discipline necessary to apply themselves in an unsupervised environment.
Many students who are not college-ready on a maturity level will eventually drop out, and many of those will face paying student loans with interest rates higher than those a corporation would pay.
In addition, student loans are non-dischargeable in bankruptcy court. Young people in this position are victimized from two sides: the secondary school environment that pressures them into college and the loan providers who make it possible for them to attend.
In addition, as public colleges and universities receive less and less state funding, they become more and more reliant on students with high-interest tuition loans. Student loan providers have created a web ensnaring more than just young debtors.
No matter what loan forgiveness action the federal government takes, our state needs to address college readiness at the secondary level as well as public college funding.
Students need an array of choices for students leaving high school that garner the same respect as pursuing a college diploma.
Jayme Howland, Tulsa
