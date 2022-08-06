Letter: College loan forgiveness an expensive ploy to buy votes

President Joe Biden continues to consider forgiving part or all of outstanding college loans. This is so wrong on many levels.

Coming just before a national election, this can only be seen as another blatant political giveaway to obtain votes. It is grossly unfair to those of us who repaid our loans, worked during college and, also in my case, joined the military to obtain a scholarship to pay for school.

Again, considering fairness, most taxpaying citizens paying for this expensive scam did not attend college. They joined the work force without an expensive degree with an unemployable studies major.

Those seeking this government largess should read their contract. You received the money, you promised to pay. Forgiving these loans will set a precedent for future students who will have expectations of similar treatment.

