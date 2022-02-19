Letter: Cockfighting proposal begets more comedic ideas

Well, you have got to hand it to state Rep. Justin Humphrey. Undaunted by the national laughter resulting from his January 2021 House Bill 1648 that pleaded for a bigfoot hunting season to stimulate the inevitable increase in tourism dollars to his constituent town of Honobia, Humphrey has turned his legislative-savvy to the laws against cockfighting.
In 2002, Oklahomans voted to outlaw cockfighting, making a 10-year prison-term a possibility for those who continued the sport of securing knives and razor-sharp spurs to the feet of specially-trained roosters that resulted in severe physical injuries and/or death to a losing fight.
Betting and raising cockfighters are the money-makers here. Passage of this well-thought-out legislation will, apparently, be a significant economic tsunami for his constituents. There is a chance Humphrey is thinking small.
How about crockfighting? Maybe train crocodiles to joust. Think of the motels that would need to be constructed in Honobia to handle vacationing families.
Or, maybe, a different kind of cockfighting – a furry, four-legged type. Maybe Cocker Spaniels sporting multi-colored mohawks are an untapped resource for waging wildly wooly fights to the death of fellow merry cockers, replacing the no-income reality of these waggy-tailed, lovable freeloaders.
Anyway, stay tuned for the next installment of comedy from a man elected, I guess, to provide welcome distraction from the horrors of a pandemic and to lead the state into the riches of betting on and raising mauling beasts.
