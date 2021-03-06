Letter: Coach Ernie Jones positive example for decades of area youth

I read with interest the recent articles on the high school wrestling season, particularly the retirement of Coach Ernie Jones ("Cascia Hall's Ernie Jones nearing end of remarkable coaching career; Glenpool's Mike Edwards latest wrestler of the week," Feb. 17).

I never wrestled for Coach Jones, but remember him well from being involved with the Tulsa wrestling community from the mid-70s to the mid-90s.

In fact, Coach Jones and his Webster program were rivals of our Bishop Kelley teams during the mid-80s.

Though we battled, through competition, I came to know dozens of the wrestlers he coached.

To a person, when talking about Coach Jones, they described his support for their well-being, how much he cared about their development and his positive focus on character-building.

It says something about a teacher when generations of students speak so highly of their shared learning experience.