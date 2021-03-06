Letter: Coach Ernie Jones positive example for decades of area youth

I read with interest the recent articles on the high school wrestling season, particularly the retirement of Coach Ernie Jones ("Cascia Hall's Ernie Jones nearing end of remarkable coaching career; Glenpool's Mike Edwards latest wrestler of the week," Feb. 17).
I never wrestled for Coach Jones, but remember him well from being involved with the Tulsa wrestling community from the mid-70s to the mid-90s.
In fact, Coach Jones and his Webster program were rivals of our Bishop Kelley teams during the mid-80s.
Though we battled, through competition, I came to know dozens of the wrestlers he coached.
To a person, when talking about Coach Jones, they described his support for their well-being, how much he cared about their development and his positive focus on character-building.
It says something about a teacher when generations of students speak so highly of their shared learning experience.
Unquestionably, Coach Jones has touched many lives through wrestling, but I also recall seeing him coach baseball in the summer and football in the fall.
It is probably impossible to count the number of lives that Coach Jones and his family have impacted in a positive way.
Congratulations, Coach Jones. Thank you for your positive example and steady influence to so many Tulsa kids for so many years.
Robert Winter, Bartlesville
