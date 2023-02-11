The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection includes Christian symbolism. This isn’t religious expression, but idolatry through the use of sacred signs and speech as a means to an end.

Identifying with the phrases "Jesus saves," ‘"n God we trust" and others evokes a Christian nationalism meant to define a heritage other than Muslim and not of a color, race, ethnicity except that identified by the national republic being defined and defended. This co-opting of Christian principles is offensive, dishonors the law of Christ and endangers democracy.

Christian nationalism is a civil and cultural movement based on the historic thinking that the church is to help folks with the struggles of life and to eliminate sufferings. If government and institutions fail and lose trust, the disaffected shift to a religion-based patriotism.

When nothing else works, take action in the name of God and country, with Christian symbolism as the cri de coeur, the appropriation of Christian identification by nationalists to oppose institutions is selfish and reckless.

Political and national idolatry is not birthed from Christian teachings and love for each other. Resistance in the name of religion is a false power.

The law of Christ is to love God with all of our being and to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. The command is a way of life. To use it for a purpose violates scripture.

Words and symbols have consequences; the corruption of Christianity to promote anarchy contradicts the real meaning of God, country, love and civility.

