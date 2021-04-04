Letter: Close Tulsa ties to atrocities in Myanmar

Recently, we held a forum at Yale Avenue Christian Church to learn more about what is going on in Myanmar (formerly Burma).

We heard details about the tremendous struggles of the people of Myanmar. Many of our congregation are from there or from the region where India, Nepal and Myanmar come together.

As refugees and/or immigrants, they have had their own struggles. One of our pastors, the Rev. Sei Touthang, and his wife, Ching, have marshaled the resources of the congregation and sought community resources to help them integrate.

Not only organizing an opportunity for people from all over the world to join in worship through our International Mission Fellowship, we have helped them get jobs and places to live.

Many of the refugees and immigrants are becoming U.S. citizens every month and have bought homes and established themselves in the community.

Now, they all have parents, siblings, cousins or other relatives who are being oppressed by the military junta that has seized control of Myanmar and threatening the lives of anyone resisting.

The military, supported by China and some other countries, overthrew the elected government in a bloody coup on Feb. 1 and has jailed civilian leaders and continues to kill or imprison protesters.