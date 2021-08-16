Letter: Climate change severity still not at consensus

In their book “Unstoppable Global Warming – Every 1500 Years” (published in 2006), S. Fred Singer and Dennis T. Avery write that “Global warming is natural, unstoppable, and not nearly as dangerous as the public hysteria over it.”

And further they state, “We can therefore state with confidence that human contribution to current warming is not significant and is outweighed by natural climate variability.

“The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has never offered real evidence to back up the assertion of a human cause for the warming."

They continue, “most of the current warming occurred before 1940, before there was much human-generated CO2 in the air. After 1940, temperatures declined until 1975 or so, despite a huge surge in industrial CO2 during that period.”

While the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report calls climate change clearly human-caused and unequivocally an established fact, I am perplexed that no credence was apparently given to Sanger’s and Avery’s in-depth study of global warming.

Thomas W. Allen, D.O., Tulsa