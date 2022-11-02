Letter: Climate change is on the ballot

All of the hot issues now being debated, including abortion, book banning, rights for gays, demonizing the opposition, and, of course, the economy, has taken center stage before (If you’re not old enough to remember, ask your parents or grandparents).

We are letting ourselves be distracted from the true issue of our time – the giant tsunami of climate change that is about to crash on top of us.

We desperately need serious leaders who can focus on solutions to immediate problems while also planning for the future progress and resilience of our communities and of human life as a whole.

The effects of climate change will double and triple in the next few years. Think about this when you vote. How will your elected representatives respond to crop failures, environmental crises, economic breakdowns, and millions of climate refugees (including Americans)?

We cannot wall ourselves off and pretend the future won’t touch us. We cannot be paralyzed by fears of war or fears of other people. Democracy is not a winner-take-all game. Compromise is not a dirty word. Vote for individual statesmen (and women), not parties who are only interested in power. Don’t let the bullies win!

