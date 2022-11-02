 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Climate change is on the ballot

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette ask: Why haven't Oklahoma lawmakers funded State Question 780 and 781? The two revolutionary criminal justice reform measures were approved by voters in 2016. Plus, rural schools will be on November's ballot. What do they mean to a community's identity?

All of the hot issues now being debated, including abortion, book banning, rights for gays, demonizing the opposition, and, of course, the economy, has taken center stage before (If you’re not old enough to remember, ask your parents or grandparents).

We are letting ourselves be distracted from the true issue of our time – the giant tsunami of climate change that is about to crash on top of us.

We desperately need serious leaders who can focus on solutions to immediate problems while also planning for the future progress and resilience of our communities and of human life as a whole.

The effects of climate change will double and triple in the next few years. Think about this when you vote. How will your elected representatives respond to crop failures, environmental crises, economic breakdowns, and millions of climate refugees (including Americans)?

People are also reading…

We cannot wall ourselves off and pretend the future won’t touch us. We cannot be paralyzed by fears of war or fears of other people. Democracy is not a winner-take-all game. Compromise is not a dirty word. Vote for individual statesmen (and women), not parties who are only interested in power. Don’t let the bullies win!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

"We need a senator who is qualified, who will show up and who will collaboratively address our mounting challenges," says U.S. Senate candidates and Oklahoma City resident Madison Horn.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert