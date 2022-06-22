Letter: Climate change action needs to be more gradual

Some thoughts on climate change…

For starters, I am not a climate change denier. There is ample archaeological evidence to validate it. What I am opposed to is the current administration's sledge hammer approach to eliminating the alleged deleterious effects of fossil fuels by suddenly eliminating or drastically curtailing their use without regard to the consequences.

The main result of this approach is to wreck many economies of the world and plunging many into poverty. Many don't realize that the cost of fossil fuels, mainly oil, affects what we pay for almost everything we use in daily life.

My thought is that the proper approach would a gradual, intelligent, conversion to the use of cleaner, environmentally friendlier, and perhaps cheaper sources. I believe that most of us realize that the fossil fuel industry involves dirty, messy, expensive and dangerous procedures. Wouldn't it be nice if we could obtain all of our household and transportation energy requirements from inexpensive batteries, probably rechargeable from a solar source?

From what I hear and read, we are already very close to this possibility. A big plus to a system such as this is that it would enhance reliability, as it would not be susceptible to weather vagaries.

I think it is proper to point out that I am not expert in this area, nor do I pretend to be. My ideas and opinions are gleaned from what I hear and read, sprinkled with a quantity of hopefully good old common sense.

