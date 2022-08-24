Letter: Clearing up misconceptions about Supreme Court's Roe ruling

A few corrections about a recent letter concerning the Constitution: Like many people, the writer claims the Supreme Court ruled to "deny abortion rights." Just the opposite, the ruling gave each state the right to decide, just like age to drive, age to buy alcohol, whether you want gambling, how to pay for public schools. Nowhere does it say "abortion is forbidden in the United States."

Secondly, the writer accused the Supreme Court of "ignoring the wishes of the majority." The job of the Supreme Court is not to follow the wishes of the majority, it's to follow the wording of the Constitution.

If the majority wishes free access to abortion, like he says, then vote for it in your state. How is that "subverting our democratic republic form of government?" That sounds like just the opposite.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.