 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Clearing up misconceptions about Supreme Court's Roe ruling

  • 0

A few corrections about a recent letter concerning the Constitution: Like many people, the writer claims the Supreme Court ruled to "deny abortion rights." Just the opposite, the ruling gave each state the right to decide, just like age to drive, age to buy alcohol, whether you want gambling, how to pay for public schools. Nowhere does it say "abortion is forbidden in the United States."

Secondly, the writer accused the Supreme Court of "ignoring the wishes of the majority." The job of the Supreme Court is not to follow the wishes of the majority, it's to follow the wording of the Constitution.

If the majority wishes free access to abortion, like he says, then vote for it in your state. How is that "subverting our democratic republic form of government?" That sounds like just the opposite.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

"Aside from the injustice, there is what many think, but few dare mention: Griner, during the largest war in Europe since World War II, knowingly broke Russia’s law (however dubious a law it is)," says Pryor resident Michael E. White.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert