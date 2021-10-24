Letter: Clarifying what you can do to properties on National Register of Historic Places

The recent article on the Clinton-Hardy House (“Clinton-Hardy House to retain original architecture, style,” Oct. 9) is charming but contains a significant error regarding historic preservation and the National Register of Historic Places.

There are no restrictions placed on a residential property once it is listed on the National Register. The register is exactly what its name implies: a list (register) of places that are important in our history. After a residential property is listed, the owner may proceed to make any changes he or she may want — to the exterior or interior. There are no restrictions unless it is a commercial property and the owner applies for tax credits.

This confusion can cause misunderstandings, because properties that are situated within city of Tulsa historic preservation zoning districts do have guidelines regarding changes to the exterior of the building. But this is an issue that is totally independent of whether or not a structure is listed on the National Register.