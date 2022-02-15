Letter: Citywide camera network too 'Big Brother' for me

Our city leaders are studying the idea of a central location to monitor a network of cameras to provide video to help in identifying criminal suspects and follow up on leads.

How Orwellian. How Big Brother. If you think mask mandates are an invasion of civil liberties, what must you think of cameras everywhere?

Oh, I forgot, the cameras go in high-crime areas where "they" are. So, as long as the cameras are not pointed in your direction, no problem.

Please use whatever money and resources are available to work on root causes of crime, not spying. Working on real underlying issues requires long-term commitment and patience, but it is the only way to sustain change.

