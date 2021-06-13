Letter: City's cyber attack could have been worse

A recent letter ("Virtual shutdown," June 3) expresses amazement that the City of Tulsa cannot function without computers and suggests phones, pencil and paper as a solution.

While this may work for a few transactions, the suggestion forgets that computers replaced people.

I doubt he would want his taxes to double, triple or more to pay for all the additional staff necessary to push that paper, not to mention the accompanying additional office space, filing cabinets, desks, etc.

The computer system itself is not at fault in that attack.

We should be thankful that the city implemented at least a first line of software defense so that we have not had to pay a ransom.

We will, of course, have to pay for the additional defenses that the IT department is doubtless evaluating. That will be small potatoes in this new age of digital extortion.

In the meantime, we have to be patient as IT does its job and secures the city’s computers, one-by-one.