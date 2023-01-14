 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: City worker kudos

Recently, there was a knock at my door. A stranger was walking by and noticed a water leak in my front yard. I immediately called the city's water department.

In less than two hours, workers were out and stopped the leak. They were out early the next morning to cover it with gravel and soil, ready for replacement sod.

Kudos to our city workers and to the stranger who alerted me of the problem — all good folks.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

