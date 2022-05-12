Letter: City will be paying for Zink Lake dredging for a long time

What many didn’t realize on the Tulsa World’s April 29 front page’s high-resolution drone-picture of new dam and lake and new pedestrian bridge: The light brown sands covering most of upstream Arkansas River bed up to and past 21st Bridge are not the river’s permanent sandy bottom.

They are numerous wide, temporary sand bars waiting to be moved downstream during next high-water event. And that doesn’t have to be from another flood; it can be from a smaller, Arkansas River high water event.

Yes, sooner or later powerful hydraulic forces of high waters can and will move resettling sand bars to new downstream locations, most likely filling up Tulsa’s man-made new Zink Lake with sand. Then Tulsa taxpayers will pay emptying Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s sand box.

With the mayor’s engineers alleged cure by dredging, they can empty Zink Lake’s new sand, but over time it will happen again and again, we just don’t know when. Their proposed expensive dredging was not thoroughly disclosed to voters, and the reality of a meandering prairie river’s sand bars not told.

Another omission: the lake’s waters could be toxic to human body contacts be they kayakers, fishermen, waders and swimmers.

My challenge: Find independent professional hydro-geologists and chemists who disagree with me.

