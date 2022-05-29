Letter: City, state roads worse now more than ever

I've lived in Tulsa for 53 years and it seems our streets are worse now than they've ever been. In the past year, I've driven through nine states, and Oklahoma's roads are worse than any of those states' roads.

My friends who are engineers say that the roads' bases in Oklahoma are not constructed properly, and that there are contractors who have an "in" with politicians and aren't held to proper standards.

I would love to hear an expert's opinion regarding why our streets and roads are inferior, and how much Oklahoma spends on its highways compared to Texas, for example.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.