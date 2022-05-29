 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: City, state roads worse now more than ever

  • 0

I've lived in Tulsa for 53 years and it seems our streets are worse now than they've ever been. In the past year, I've driven through nine states, and Oklahoma's roads are worse than any of those states' roads.

My friends who are engineers say that the roads' bases in Oklahoma are not constructed properly, and that there are contractors who have an "in" with politicians and aren't held to proper standards.

I would love to hear an expert's opinion regarding why our streets and roads are inferior, and how much Oklahoma spends on its highways compared to Texas, for example.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

"This effort by Mullin is nothing more than a demonstration of the mewling spinelessness that has infected most Republican elected officials as they compete to see which of them can prostrate themselves the most in front of Donald Trump, who instigated Jan 6," writes Broken Arrow resident J.M. Ehlers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert