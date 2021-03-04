Letter: City stagnation likely affected by form of government change

Writer Micheal Overall wrote an interesting article about the stagnation of the growth in Tulsa in the 1990s ("How Tulsa fell behind Austin nearly 40 years ago," March 1).

One factor he overlooked was that the City of Tulsa changed its form of government in 1989 from a city commission, with police and fire commissioners and street commissioners etc., each responsible for the functioning of an individual department to a city council elected by district.

The result of this change was that career department heads became much more powerful.

For businesses, the City of Tulsa is notoriously difficult to deal with.

It would be tough to say if the city planning or the building inspection was the worst in this regard.

Developers have fled to neighboring suburbs simply to avoid having to deal with the City of Tulsa and their passive aggressive, arbitrary and generally unhelpful public servants.

I believe that the roots of this were in the change of government in 1989 forced on us by the courts and self-styled progressives.