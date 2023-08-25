On Aug. 15, a traffic incident occurred in our neighborhood Magic Circle Neighbors, which is about 21st Street to 31st Street and Mingo Road to Garnett Road, involving the assistant trash carry truck speeding to get to the City of Tulsa recycle truck.

A dachshund was run over by the carrier truck, and witnessed by residents. The driver didn’t stop to help or notify the owner the dog was hit. The lack of concern was distressing.

That could have been a child hit. Please be careful in our neighborhoods.

