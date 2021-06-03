Letter: City paralyzed by lack of computers

I find it amazing that City of Tulsa cannot function without computers.

For example, call the police non-emergency number at 918-596-9222, and they cannot help you, saying the computers are down.

Next, I called 311 and got the same thing, saying they can't do anything.

Are we in that bad of shape? What happened to the good ol' piece of paper and a pencil?

How about the good ol' telephone land line?

There is no contingency plan or back-up plan in place so the city virtually shuts down.

