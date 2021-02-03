Letter: City ought to encourage zipper merging

I write about zipper merging because northbound Yale Avenue at 61st Street is an accident waiting to happen.

You may have experienced it. Three lanes squeeze to one.

It could be done so nicely if the city would encourage zipper merging with some signage showing people what do do.

Instead, most people line up in the left lane, leaving the other lanes empty until someone familiar with zipper merging pulls all the way to the merge point and then tries to zipper merge.

That’s where the tension builds and the accidents will happen.

There’s no need for all that agony.

We all need to pull forward in whichever lane is open until we reach the merge point at which location we just take turns – as we would automatically if the signal lights were not working.

This is a great pity which creates road rage and accidents for no reason at all. It all could be eliminated with a few signs indicating how to zipper merge.

Why can’t we learn from the states around us that already do this?