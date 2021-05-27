 Skip to main content
Letter: City of Tulsa is not paying attention
Speeders on the streets, flagrant red light runners, mailbox thieves and porch pirates suffer no consequences.

There is also homeless aggressive begging at intersections and shopping centers. The list could go on. 

Now the international community visiting Tulsa for the Ironman Triathlon and Senior PGA are complaining about streets.

Tulsa citizens demand better. It's time Tulsa Police begin aggressively focusing specifically on speeders and red light runners.

The resulting fines will pay for the effort with money left over to address other issues.

Mayor G.T. Bynum is not holding subordinates accountable. These staff were here before he became a city councilor and mayor. Unless changes are made, they will remain after he's gone.

Police Chief Wendell Franklin's hands are tied. City officials continue to accept shoddy street patches and poor workmanship. 

Bynum and city councilors are accountable for their ineffectiveness.

Too many words, not enough action.

Show you mean business by catching speeders, red light runners and porch pirates and replacing shoddy street construction and repairs. 

