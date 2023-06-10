Tulsa streets overall are disgusting. The city's streets department does a terrible job of maintaining and repairing streets.

For example, just drive north on Harvard Avenue from 41st Street to Admiral Blvd. The streets are loaded with areas needing repairs and with manhole covers that are 1-2 inches below grade. The manhole-cover issue is a problem all over Tulsa.

It’s obvious there is no inspection of the older streets. Why is this?

Also, when the workers try to repair a problem area, usually they apply too much asphalt over a hole, creating a bump in the road.

Tulsa needs a change the leadership, and managers need to get out of their offices and inspect the work they are responsible for. Can’t wait for the next election to get new leadership.

