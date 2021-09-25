Letter: City of Tulsa and Oklahoma need to do more to protect animals

After a week of trying to save a puppy that ended up on the Tulsa streets, this is what I have learned.

The many animal rescues are doing the work that the City of Tulsa refuses to do. The Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is so overwhelmed and under-staffed they can barely maintain any humane levels of care.

The elected suits in Oklahoma City didn’t see the desperation and heartbreak I witnessed that week.

Where are the laws that actually protect animals? Why is money being squandered in Tulsa and in Oklahoma when the voiceless are suffering?

Our poor dog pound is an embarrassment.

Please, I know there are so many needs but make your voice heard to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. It is his responsibility to have adequate staff to address these animal problems.

Make your voice heard to our state representatives. Enough of animals being treated as disposable possessions.

They are living breathing creatures with feelings. Don’t you elected officials have any compassion?

Please adopt, don’t shop, and spay and neuter your animals.