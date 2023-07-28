The article "Improve Our Tulsa 3 Would Fund Much-Needed Zink Lake Infrastructure" on July 17 was so upbeat and promising.

Blake Ewing, chief of staff for Mayor G.T. Bynum, tells of water recreation, whitewater kayaking, extra parking and other outdoor pastimes. What he doesn't tell you is how safe the water in Zink Lake will be.

What will the city do to ensure the health and safety of citizens using this lake? How will the city keep Zink Lake free of toxic chemicals dumped into the river by industries upstream from the dam?

The public has a right to know what chemicals are in the water and their concentrations. Some of these industries dump over 1 million gallons of wastewater and contaminated ground water into the river per day.

With water backed up by the dam, the lake will become more toxic every day and in higher concentrations. Rain water, if we have any, will not dilute it.

I think it is good the city is investing in such a project. But before they use our tax dollars, more testing needs to be conducted by a third party. This should not be a one-time thing but throughout the life of the dam.

I was the senior environmental chemist for Sinclair for 16 years, testing mostly wastewater and ground water.

