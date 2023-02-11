I can't help but notice the emphasis on the importance of city "growth" that pops up again and again — how this or that is essential for the city to continue to grow.

But why do we really want growth? We all notice that as Tulsa grows, the government has difficulty in keeping up with infrastructure maintenance. We all notice the increased traffic, crowded venues, longer driving distances and more toll roads.

I understand that growth also brings some benefits, like the BOK Center, the Gathering Place and other amenities.

But have you been to New York City lately? Who wants to live in a place as crowded and inhospitable as that?

I think quality of life suffers as cities grow. But, of course, I recognize that population growth is inevitable and that nothing I, or anyone, says will deter the movers and shakers from pushing for more money, er, growth.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.