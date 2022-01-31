 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: City, county should consider merging golf course managment
Letter: City, county should consider merging golf course managment

County golf courses are superior to city courses.

Nowhere is combining city and county park management considered. It should be. Libraries succeeded in combining.

The Tulsa City Council has a lack of golfers for support. The $1 million pledge, if matched, will be spent in first six months.

Several years ago, City Council proposed selling Stone Creek. Perhaps it’s time to reconsider, although I prefer not. I’d hate to see it go.

And don’t get me started on the Parks and recreation trifecta. City, county, River Parks – we have three park systems (plus the Gathering Place, Guthrie Green, John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, etc.). There is a duplication of tools and equipment, redundant management and staff, each in their own silo kingdom.

I’m OK to pay an extra couple dollars in green fees based upon promises that things will improve with long range planning and funding.

I’d pay a few dollars more if city and county courses were combined and managed by county.

It’s short-sighted politics vs. Statesmanship for the greater good. It begins with the next City Council election.

Golfers must demand council candidates prove with more than words, their ongoing commitment to a significantly improved golf experience.

