Letter: Cities need financial help in aftermath of pandemic for providing frontline workers

In the year since the pandemic struck Oklahoma, so many of our lives have been invariably altered.

While the vaccine brings a ray of optimism, cities, towns and school districts across the state are facing a dark and desperate year ahead as budget shortfalls loom.

The Tulsa World recently reported that the City of Tulsa faces a nearly $10M funding gap that places the livelihoods of so many city workers in jeopardy ("City looking at potential $10 million revenue shortfall in fiscal year 2022," Feb. 22).

Our firefighters, our street crews, our emergency dispatch coordinators, our police officers and our public works officials have all been on the front lines of every crisis the city has faced in the last 12 months.

Now, their jobs are again in jeopardy.

As the COVID-19 relief package makes its way through Congress, many have politicized financial support for municipalities or school districts as "bailouts," criticizing these entities for being poor stewards of taxpayer money.

That argument doesn't hold water.