Letter: Circle Cinema thanks community for Sundance Festival success

Circle Cinema, Tulsa's nonprofit art-house theatre, started renovations 20 years ago.

At that time, we worked with Dennis King, the Tulsa World movie critic. After that, for many years we worked with Michael Smith and now Jimmie Tramel.

All have been great champions of film and our mission.

The constant in all of the above is the Tulsa World, itself, our community newspaper.

With the conclusion of the Sundance Film Festival, we want to thank the management, editors, reporters and everyone at the Tulsa World.

They were instrumental in making the event the success that it was.

We also want to thank all of Tulsa and Oklahoma who have supported the Circle Cinema for years.

We are grateful to the festival sponsors, the Circle's staff and board, volunteers and community partners who, in spite of a pandemic, made the event into a highlight reel we will always remember.

Editor's Note: Clark Wiens is the Circle Cinema co-founder and board president.