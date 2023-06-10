The Tulsa World’s editorial “Reduce the grocery tax,” (June 3) notes that “It’s time to stop taxing necessities, like food” and hints that voters whose religions mandate “helping the poor” should enthusiastically support tax-less grocery shopping.

The question remains: How will the state of Oklahoma make up for the tax money no longer being extracted from those who have little choice other than to engage in grocery shopping?

Here’s a suggestion that Oklahoma voters should seriously consider.

Arguably, the most profitable businesses in Oklahoma — as well as the rest of the nation — are religion-based businesses that conduct their businesses tax free.

If churches were required to pay their fair share of the tax burden, non-churchgoers would no longer be forced to involuntarily subsidize churchgoers.

Oklahoma could stop taxing grocery shoppers; teachers' salaries could be normalized; and taking care of people who are homeless could become a realistic governmental goal.

