The Catholic Church, among others, seems intent on gaining a foothold in our public school system (“Catholic charter school proposal greenlighted for Oklahoma state sanctioning, taxpayer funding,” June 6).

Beyond power and political considerations, filling young minds with biblical ideology is the surest way to retrieve some of the declining numbers in church attendance. The pandemic had a devastating effect, and those numbers have not fully recovered.

But polls over the last decade have shown that for too many young people in America and around the world, religion is less important to them than to their parents and grandparents.

For those who find spirituality important, one of the main factors in young adults leaving or changing religion is the church’s lack of relevance in today’s society.

The church that espouses community, acceptance and forgiveness is not welcoming them with open arms. Nonconformists may be ridiculed or bullied.

They watch as church leaders cover up scandals, protect child predators and are complacent in the telling of historical events. The LGBTQ+ community is shunned, and women’s freedoms remain archaic or nonexistent. Female clergy are prohibited in many denominations. Racism is rampant.

Our conservative politicians are content with the status quo. Our churches, with their untaxed power, are more politically entrenched than ever.

But what happens when the donations dry up? When the baby boomers and Gen Xers die off, who will fill the pews? Who will fill the collection plates?

