Letter: Chromosomes cannot be changed in people who are transgender

The Oklahoma Legislature’s only nonbinary member made these statements because of a proposal that would limit female sports to birth females: “Denying existence of transchildren is absolutely absurd,” and “Transgender girls are girls, that’s just it, period, full stop.”

These statements are not from a person with science at heart, but one who has been deceived into believing that Y-chromosome males can transition into a non-Y-chromosome females.

These comments are not true and will never be!

People can claim to be different than their birth gender. But feelings and want-to is not science. All the confusion, desire and feelings will not change anything about the science.

Theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, “If the state is not creating an atmosphere of law and order, as Scripture says it must, then it is the job of the church to draw the state’s attention to this failing.”

Many people in our government have fallen prey a small group of people who make these non-scientific claims. The church needs to stand against unholy attempts to change society that are against the word of God.