Letter: Christians can show love of God by getting vaccinated
Letter: Christians can show love of God by getting vaccinated

Could someone please explain to me why any Christian, without a legitimate health reason, would refuse to get vaccinated? Isn’t the very essence of Christianity to love one another?

The exact words “love one another” are found in John 13: 34-35, Romans 13:8, 1 Peter 1:22, 1 Peter 3:8, 1 John 3: 11, 1 John 3:23, 1 John 4:7, 1 John 4:11-12, and 2 John 1:15.

Even if you aren’t concerned about your own health, you can spread the virus to someone who could get seriously ill or die. My husband is a perfect example. He is one of 3% of the U.S. population that is immunocompromised.

If he contracts the virus, his body can’t fight it. He has taken the vaccines and the booster but his body cannot make antibodies. It is up to the rest of us not to spread the disease and not to allow it to mutate.

As Christians we should do all we can to love one another and, in this case, that means protecting those who are vulnerable.

Jesus words in John 13 say, “A new command I give you: love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”

Why is this so hard? I don’t get it. Could someone please explain it to me?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

