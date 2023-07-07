There is a thing called the “good book.” I sure wish the folks in the Christian right could get a copy and read it.

I would especially point out the parts where we are to treat our fellow humans with love and respect, like in Matthew 25:31–46, or in Matthew 22:37-39, where Jesus says the first and greatest commandment is to love thy neighbor as thyself. He does not say you have to be like them, just that you have to love them as you do yourself.

There is another great story they should read: the U.S. Constitution. The first 10 amendments to the Constitution are called the “Bill of Rights.”

The first of these states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The 14th Amendment expands on this with ”No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.”

There is no place in our government for religious beliefs limiting personal freedoms, nor is there justification for banning books.

And disagreements with who a person loves, or how they see themselves, are not the grievances the conservative right thinks they are in a country founded on seeking to be a more perfect union.

