Letter: Christian nationalist rhetoric has echoes of days leading up to WWII

I'm a docent at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art on 71st Street. It's excellent, and well worth a visit. My main job is to give Holocaust tours to 8th graders.

Lately I've become increasingly concerned that the language used by Christian conservative candidates is exactly like that used by the Nazis leading up to World War II.

These are people who feel like their political opinions, religion and race make them superior to others, and therefore they should be running everything. They are easy to tell because their language always involves fighting anyone from a different viewpoint.

Please know that I'm not concerned about all Christians. If you're the sort of Christian who loves your neighbor and wants to help the disadvantaged, that's great. We certainly need more of that.

But the Christian nationalists want to fight everyone who believes differently and will certainly not represent many people if they gain control of government.

These are the same people who brought us the Crusades, the Inquisition, the Holocaust, the Ku Klux Klan, and many other dark episodes of world history.

If they are allowed to prevail, they will not stop until they control every lesson in school, every procedure in the hospital, and every book in the library.

Please join me in resisting this government takeover at the polls next week.

