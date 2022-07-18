Letter: Christian nationalism a toxic worldview

Most Americans support separation of church and state. However, an aggressive minority is pushing an agenda that privileges their white Christian nationalist worldview.

They want government to adopt their so-called Christian values, but their policies reflect a sick, twisted interpretation of Christ’s teachings. Because of their warped understanding of history, they feel threatened by changing demographics and want to “make American great again” by restricting immigration and rolling back the civil rights advances of the last 50 years.

These extremists have hijacked the GOP and now control the majority of state legislatures, including Oklahoma’s. They are using anti-democratic tactics like voter suppression, gerrymandering and even violent insurrection to consolidate power.

The United States was founded on the principle that “all men are created equal.” Yet our society has always been structured to benefit white male property owners at everyone else’s expense. For most of history, much of the population has been disfranchised and violently subjugated.

The homegrown concept of race and the capitalist mythology of rugged individualism were cultivated to justify systemic inequality and convince poor, white men that they, too, had a stake in the social hierarchy.

I don’t want to live in a white Christian theocracy. I hope for a future when our nation fulfills its promise of “liberty and justice for all.” That’s why I’m supporting Democratic candidates this November.

