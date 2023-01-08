Letter: Christian founders

This is in response to the letter saying we are a secular nation. The writers states it as fact, when it really isn't ("U.S. is a secular nation," Dec. 24).

The reasoning takes all the talking points straight from a deist, Nicholas Rathod. George Washington and Ben Franklin never said that they were deists.

Franklin said (on Jun 28, 1787, at the Constitutional Convention), "I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth -- that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without (H)is notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without (H)is aid?"

Washington attended church regularly until after the war. It is only opinion that he may have moved to deism.

Washington in his farewell address said, "And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality cannot be maintained without religion."

The letter is correct that by law, our nation is not one religion or another. I am of the camp that the majority of our founders were Christians and acknowledged their faith in Jesus as Washington actually talked about in his public writings. In the early history of our nation, teaching the Bible was required in all schools, and the government paid for the Bibles.

