It is clear that State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Tulsa Public Schools Board member E’Lena Ashley have made a conscious decision to put personal vendettas before our public schools, choosing chaos over our kids.

On Monday, they used their platforms to sow lies, division and distrust.

Walters delivered misinformation and lies from inside the Tulsa County Republican Party headquarters, leaving TPS parents and families locked outside.

That same day, Ashley used every opportunity at the TPS board meeting to aim bigotry and ignorance at LGBTQ+ Tulsans.

They’ve not demonstrated care for the well-being of our students — only for themselves.

The plan to tear down and take over TPS for political gain will harm every person calling Tulsa home.

Walters admitted he is in regular contact with Texas officials who took over Houston schools in March. Like TPS in Oklahoma, Houston is the largest district in Texas. That decision removed the superintendent and democratically elected school board, replacing them with state appointees. It silenced Houston parents in their children's education.

Walters and Ashley are not seeking accountability or improvement; they are seeking control.

No doubt TPS outcomes must improve, but this blatant extremism is not the answer.

In the face of this unprecedented attack on our schools, we all have a responsibility to come together across lines of difference and unite to protect the future of Tulsa.

