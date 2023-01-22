Letter: Choose one

I enjoyed reading reporter Randy Krehbiel’s story on Sunday. After some exposition on the history of Daylight Savings Time and Standard Time, he ended his story with a comment on the contemporary heart of the matter: What people really want is a stop to the semi-annual changing of the time, “Just pick one.” ("Fixing daylight saving time: 'Locking the clock' wasn't popular, either," Jan. 15).

After reading the story, I couldn’t but help to think about my Mom. She was a kind, thoughtful, courteous lady. She always tried to live her life being considerate of others. I guess that because she tried so hard to take other people into consideration.

She felt that she had to set our kitchen clock a “little fast,” so that she wouldn’t be late for anything involving other people.

She started at 5 minutes fast, then went to 7 ½, then to 10, 15 and finally 30 minutes fast.

The point of the story about my Mom is to show that clocks can be set to show any time. The whole idea of trying to match the clock setting is to be courteous to other people.

The controversy is between Standard Time and Daylight Savings Time because it is hard to change a person's habit every half year.

It would be difficult to make either change as some people would be happy and others not so much.

So, I suggest a change that will mean everyone will have to compromise. This spring, just set the clocks half an hour ahead — affect everyone only once.

