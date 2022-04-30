Letter: Choice between GOP, Democrats is stark

The vote is the most powerful tool in our democratic republic. Yet, Oklahoma is last in voter turnout. About 56% of eligible voters cast a ballot and some do not vote for their best interest. Be informed – not voting, straight ticket ballots, or protest votes should never be a voter’s choice.

It is often said that a vote is cast for the “lesser of two evils.” This is true in every election as there may never be a candidate that checks all the boxes to be supported 100% by any voter. But you can pick the “better” of two evils.

In the upcoming elections, choices are stark. The GOP has lost its way. They profess they are the party of personal freedom yet pass laws taking personal freedoms from those they do not like. They profess small government yet pass laws interfering with a free capitalist system. They profess fiscal conservatism yet pass unfunded tax cuts.

The Republican platform calls for increasing taxes on the people at the bottom of the economic ladder including retired senior citizens. They want to reduce (eliminate) Social Security and Medicare. Think about these when you go into the voting booth. What is in your best interest?

Democrats want to improve funding for public health, public education. They already increased funding for public infrastructure and are focused on maintaining the best military force on Earth and being a leader in ensuring freedom thrives around the world. All while reducing the deficit.

