Letter: China's initial response to pandemic callous, negligent

Regarding the recent article about the COVID-19 pandemic’s origin ("On the Hunt for Pandemic's Origin," Dec. 8), it is irrelevant whether the pandemic's virus escaped from a Wuhan lab or its "wet" market.

It was the Chinese government's decision to permit infected travelers to fly anywhere else in the world, while locking down travel to the rest of China, which turned a local epidemic into a global plague with over 5 million dead worldwide.

This act was callous and grossly negligent, and we should never forget it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

