The U.S. and other non-Communist countries should be happy to see the Chinese forced to use old fashioned balloons for intelligence gathering.

The take away is that Chinese satellite technology is far behind in the ability to conduct intelligence-gathering from space. The U.S. collects intelligence by satellites. Chinese satellites obviously aren’t as capable their US counterparts..

It’s puzzling why China risked using a balloon when it could have gathered intelligence with light jet aircraft. Those operate legally at altitudes from a few thousand feet to 50,000 feet.

Also curious is that one of the major complaints about the balloon was that it was flying over intercontinental ballistic missile facilities. However, news segments have shown photos and video provided by the U.S. military of those same facilities including a trip inside missile control rooms — all available on public television.

So, shoot it down, certainly, because it denies China some intelligence it believes important. But this isn't a national emergency.

The U.S. military was likely jamming any transmissions, so it’s highly unlikely that China’s reward was worth the price it will now pay internationally.

